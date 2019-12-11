Sports

Astros reportedly considered trading Carlos Correa

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Would the Astros be willing to trade Carlos Correa for the pitching help they need to make another run at the World Series?

Respected sportswriter Ken Rosenthal was the first to report that the Astros have considered dealing Correa.

With players like Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman already locked up for a combined $251 million and George Springer up next, it's time to face tough choices.

This report comes in the wake of the news that former star Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole has agreed to a record-breaking nine-year, $324M deal with the Yankees.

His offer is the biggest made to a pitcher in MLB history.

The Astros traded outfielder Jake Marisnick to New York Mets last week in exchange for two prospects.

"Houston! For 6 years you showed me love and support through the good times and the bad," wrote Marisnick on Twitter. "We have been though so much together and I am forever grateful for the fans, my coaches, teammates and the entire Astros organization. From the bottom of my heart thank you."

