Carlos Correa marries Daniella Rodriguez in beautiful Punta Cana wedding

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (KTRK) -- Astros superstar Carlos Correa is officially off the market!Carlos, and his now-wife Daniella Rodriguez tied the knot on Saturday at a beautiful ceremony in Punta Cana.In a post on her Instagram, Daniella said, "Last night I had the wedding of my dreams! Everything that I imagined was brought to life. I can't thank all of family and friends enough for loving us and sharing this moment with us. EXCITED TO SPEND THE REST OF MY LIFE WITH THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!!!"Carlos also posted about the big day saying, "Best Night of our lives. A moment that we will always cherish."In his photo, the happy couple can be seen sharing a dance with fireworks in the background.Carlos' brother, Jean Carlos Correa posted a video to his Instagram of the groom and his groomsmen performing a choreographed dance at the reception.Based on photos and videos from social media, the couple's ceremony appears to have taken place on the beach under a canopy of flowers.The venue was the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana.The pair technically tied the knot on November 19 at a courthouse ceremony ahead of the December wedding.Carlos stole our hearts in 2017 when he proposed to his then-girlfriend Daniella at the end of the World Series."In one year from today, December 7th will mean more to me than just a date," Daniella wrote.