Astros players explore New York City on their day off

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5621912" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's going to be a quick turnaround now for the teams for the remainder of the series, but there's a reason that could help the Astros.

NEW YORK, New York (KTRK) -- As the Houston Astros wait to face the New York Yankees again in the AL Championship Series, they're taking advantage of their day off and exploring the Big Apple!Game 4, which was slated for Wednesday night, was postponed due to inclement weather in New York.Carlos Correa and his family spent the afternoon in Central Park, according to his Instagram.His fiancée, Daniella Rodriguez, posted a series of pictures in her Instagram stories of them touring the city.Meanwhile, Alex Bregman and his girlfriend had breakfast in the city, calling her a "healthy breakfast eater."In a later post, Rodriguez shared a glimpse of the rainy New York City weather.It looks like some of the boys had a fun day off!