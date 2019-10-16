Astros' starting pitchers set for shifted Games 4 and 5

NEW YORK, New York (KTRK) -- It looks like the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees will have to wait a day before they face each other again in the AL Championship Series.Game 4, which was slated for Wednesday night, has been postponed due to inclement weather in New York.Instead, the game slides to Thursday at 7:08 p.m. CT. That means Game 5 will be played on Friday at 6:08 p.m. CT.Manager A.J. Hinch also confirmed the next two starting pitchers for the shifted games. Zack Greinke, who dropped Game 1 in Houston, gets the nod in Game 4. Justin Verlander, who pitched across six-and-two-thirds innings in the Astros' Game 2 win, is starting Game 5.According to the forecast, there will be heavy showers in the Bronx on Wednesday. There is a 100% chance of rain at 8 p.m. ET, which is when the game was scheduled.The changes mean a quick turnaround for the Astros and Yankees as Games 6 and 7 would occur on Saturday and Sunday in Houston, if the games are needed.Houston has the series lead, 2-1.