Spring training begins Thursday, Feb. 13, when pitchers and catchers report at West Palm Beach, Florida.
The first official workout will be on Valentine's Day, Friday, Feb. 14.
Afterward, the players will get a three-day break before picking up on Feb. 17, for an entire squad workout.
For more information on the Houston team's spring training or to purchase tickets, click here.
