Houston Astros release spring training schedule

New year, new season!

Astros fans, your Houston team is prepping for another season, and they have just released their spring training dates!

Spring training begins Thursday, Feb. 13, when pitchers and catchers report at West Palm Beach, Florida.

The first official workout will be on Valentine's Day, Friday, Feb. 14.



Afterward, the players will get a three-day break before picking up on Feb. 17, for an entire squad workout.

The 88-year-old dad was so thankful for his Spring Training tickets to see the Houston Astros.


For more information on the Houston team's spring training or to purchase tickets, click here.

