The holiday season tends to bring the best out of families, and this family was no different.Kim McDonald Porcher and her family surprised her dad, Mike, with a trip and tickets to see the Houston Astros during Spring Training.The dad, thinking he was just getting socks, starts crying when he reads a letter telling him his actual gift.Kim told ABC13 that her 88-year-old dad has been an Astros fan since moving to Houston in the 1970s.The gift included four nights in a hotel, breakfast, a postgame dinner with Astros personnel, game tickets to three games and a merchandise package.