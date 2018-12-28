SPORTS

Dad emotional after getting trip to Houston Astros Spring Training for Christmas

The 88-year-old dad was so thankful for his Spring Training tickets to see the Houston Astros.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
The holiday season tends to bring the best out of families, and this family was no different.

Kim McDonald Porcher and her family surprised her dad, Mike, with a trip and tickets to see the Houston Astros during Spring Training.

The dad, thinking he was just getting socks, starts crying when he reads a letter telling him his actual gift.

Kim told ABC13 that her 88-year-old dad has been an Astros fan since moving to Houston in the 1970s.

The gift included four nights in a hotel, breakfast, a postgame dinner with Astros personnel, game tickets to three games and a merchandise package.
