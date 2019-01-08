Collin McHugh debuts podcast ahead of Astros spring training

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Collin McHugh is entering with ninth MLB season and his sixth with the Houston Astros. With that amount of experience comes a lot to address with fans of the game.
The 31-year-old right-hander debuted this week his "The Twelve Six Podcast" series, which intends to show the human side of baseball and the men who play it.
In the debut episode, McHugh spends nearly an hour discussing normal topics like fashion, coffee, and dogs with known animal activist, Lance McCullers Jr.
"I had been wanting to do something a little bit like it for a while now, for a couple of years," McHugh stated about the podcast.
The podcast is live on Spotify and iTunes.
The McCullers interview was reportedly recorded last May. Other podcasts were recorded with former teammates Charlie Morton and Jason Castro, as well as current teammate Gerrit Cole.