Astros' Impossible Dream: Worship leader rewrites familiar anthem

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cantor at Congregation Beth Yeshurun rewrote "The Impossible Dream" as an encouraging anthem for the Houston Astros.

A cantor is an official who sings liturgical music and leads prayer in a synagogue.

He performed the song at Friday night's Shabbat service.
Some of the lyrics include, "To hope for an outcome so rare, only three teams have come back from despair. To win when the odds were against them, let's show we can be number four!"

