HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cantor at Congregation Beth Yeshurun rewrote "The Impossible Dream" as an encouraging anthem for the Houston Astros.
A cantor is an official who sings liturgical music and leads prayer in a synagogue.
He performed the song at Friday night's Shabbat service.
You can see his incredible rendition in the link above.
Some of the lyrics include, "To hope for an outcome so rare, only three teams have come back from despair. To win when the odds were against them, let's show we can be number four!"
RELATED:
Keep the faith, Astros fans: Church sign hits home run everywhere
Houston Astros star George Springer makes special appearance at Woodlands Church
Astros fans cover 'W' in Walgreens because it's too similar to Washington Nationals logo
A Polish polka song in honor of Astros star Jose Altuve? Only in Houston!
Astros' Impossible Dream: Worship leader rewrites familiar anthem
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More