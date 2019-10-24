Houston Astros

Keep the faith, Astros fans: Church sign hits home run everywhere

By
PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Astros fight for a championship, a church "sign lady" is using the opportunity to spread a message to fans.

For the past year, this has become routine for Chastity Beyer. The Friendship United Methodist Church member started playing around with letters after falling ill and needed a boost.

"I want to give inspiration to people," Beyer recalled. "I feel like God has called me to do this."

Beyer uses Sunday service as inspiration and lets her letters do the talking.

"I had one up here that said, 'Honk if you love Jesus,' and some other stuff," Beyer recalled. "There were a bunch of people honking."

Her latest creation may not have people honking, but it has them talking.

"I've talked to people from Minnesota," Beyer said. "From Kentucky. From Louisiana. So, it's all over the place."

After clinching a spot in the World Series, Beyer didn't need Sunday service for this week's inspiration. The latest message reads, "God shows no favorites, but the sign lady does! Go Astros!"


The message might be about the Astros, but Beyer she's there's a deeper meaning. God, she explained, doesn't play favorites, and she's so thankful fans across the country are seeing that.

"It's a beautiful thing," Beyer said. "It makes you feel absolutely wonderful."

God might be neutral, but Beyer isn't shy using her letters to tell everyone who she's pulling for.

"They have it in their hearts and in their souls," Beyer said. "I have no doubts their going to take it. They're going to take it back."

The only dilemma now: how can she top this message if the Astros do take it all. The church is tapping into the excitement with a watch party Friday.

SEE ALSO:
'Nervous Fan' who caught Astros player's attention goes to World Series
EMBED More News Videos

An Astros fan that the cameras couldn't get enough of in New York found himself at the World Series after his passion caught a player's attention.



Follow Nick Natario on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonporterworld serieshouston astroschurch
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
World Series underway: Here's when the Astros are playing
The Nationals pulled to within two wins of a title in one wacky inning
Houston Astros look beatable -- very beatable -- for the first time all season
Woman dies as she tries to rescue Astros fan in crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Break-in reported at Tony Buzbee's campaign HQ
Cafeteria worker charged in crash that critically injured student
Shooting victim snaps photo of suspects before dying
Woman dies as she tries to rescue Astros fan in crash
Soccer legend Tab Ramos to become Dynamo coach: Source
Down about the Astros? Don't worry, we're still Clutch City
Cold front coming brings potential street flooding threat
Show More
CVS wants to deliver your medications by drone
Simone Biles' first pitch at World Series has us flipping out
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Officers kill driver who dragged them in Walmart parking lot
Google Maps new 'speed trap' feature causes controversy
More TOP STORIES News