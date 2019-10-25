Society

Astros fans cover 'W' in Walgreens because it's too similar to Washington Nationals logo

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- With the Astros starting off shaky in the World Series, we don't need any more reminders about their opponents, the Washington Nationals.

And as two Astros fans prove, those not-so-subtle hints can come from just about anywhere, including a Walgreens sign.

ABC13 viewer Heather Payne says she and a friend went to a Walgreens in Cypress and asked permission from the manager to cover up the W, which closely resembles the Nationals logo, with an Astros flag.

According to Payne, the manager not only said yes, but got out a ladder and helped them hang it.

As they say, teamwork makes the dream work!

SEE ALSO: Keep the faith, Astros fans: Church sign hits home run everywhere
EMBED More News Videos

The person responsible for the quirky messaging on a Porter, Texas church marquee says her Astros-geared saying has resonated with baseball fans everywhere.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycypresshouston astroswashington nationalswalgreens
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in photo taken before tow truck driver's murder identified
Can't find a job? Maybe you need to try looking here
Missing Carnival cruise ship passenger appears to have jumped
Kanye West invited to Lakewood Church for Sunday service
HFD widow denied citizenship oath weeks after husband's death
Teen dies after being ambushed by group of men while pumping gas
Down about the Astros? Don't worry, we're still Clutch City
Show More
Actress Felicity Huffman released from prison after 11 days
Cold front brings heavy rain and colder temperatures
Grab the kids and enjoy a FREE monster party this weekend
3 road closures to know this weekend in Houston
Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson taking 'DWTS' by storm
More TOP STORIES News