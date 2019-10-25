Astros fans cover 'W' in Walgreens because it's too similar to Washington Nationals logo

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5643868" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The person responsible for the quirky messaging on a Porter, Texas church marquee says her Astros-geared saying has resonated with baseball fans everywhere.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- With the Astros starting off shaky in the World Series, we don't need any more reminders about their opponents, the Washington Nationals.And as two Astros fans prove, those not-so-subtle hints can come from just about anywhere, including a Walgreens sign.ABC13 viewer Heather Payne says she and a friend went to a Walgreens in Cypress and asked permission from the manager to cover up the W, which closely resembles the Nationals logo, with an Astros flag.According to Payne, the manager not only said yes, but got out a ladder and helped them hang it.As they say, teamwork makes the dream work!