Astros and Whataburger announce Military Appreciation Night

The Astros and Whataburger are once again uniting for a special night at Minute Maid Park. The two have announced Military Appreciation Night will occur for the 6th time on July 5 against the White Sox.Whataburger will donate 1,000 free tickets along with coupons for all five active military branches and veteran's groups for the night.Military Appreciation Night will begin with a pre-game Reenlistment Ceremony, followed by 40 active military members holding the flag for the National Anthem. Master Sergeant Jonathan Sullivan will throw out the first pitch. He will also receive free Whataburger for a year."We are proud to honor our nation's military on Thursday thanks to the generous support of Whataburger," said Executive Direction of the Astros Foundation Twila Carter.