Jose Altuve asks teammates not to rip off his jersey after big win

But after Saturday's walk-off ALCS win against the New York Yankees, Altuve held his jersey together, gesturing to his teammates not to rip it off.
Like, really, COME ON. Jose Altuve telling his teammates NO DO NOT TEAR OFF MY JERSEY! After winning the pennant for the @Astros is the most impossibly adorable thing ever and I cannot get enough of it. #TakeItBack @Cut4 --> https://t.co/biD1rBvqS1 pic.twitter.com/PSD0zM9F6P— Adrian Garro (@adriangarro) October 20, 2019
In an interview with Fox Sports, Altuve laughed and said, "I'm too shy. Last time they did that I got in trouble with my wife."
Jose Altuve’s reason for not wanting his teammates to rip his jersey 😂 pic.twitter.com/gl8FDWG7Ay— Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) October 20, 2019
Altuve was named the ALCS MVP after his historic walk-off HR. "I can't wait for the World Series," Altuve said post-game when receiving the award.
