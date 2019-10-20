Sports

Jose Altuve asks teammates not to rip off his jersey after big win

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After the Astro's 2017 ALCS win, Jose Altuve's teammates were quick to rip his jersey off in celebration.

But after Saturday's walk-off ALCS win against the New York Yankees, Altuve held his jersey together, gesturing to his teammates not to rip it off.



In an interview with Fox Sports, Altuve laughed and said, "I'm too shy. Last time they did that I got in trouble with my wife."



Altuve was named the ALCS MVP after his historic walk-off HR. "I can't wait for the World Series," Altuve said post-game when receiving the award.

Related topics:
sportshoustonworld serieshouston astrosbaseball
