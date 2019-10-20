Sports

Astros stars celebrate big win with their families on the field

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- It's always a family affair when the Astros win.

From kids to wives, we can't get enough of seeing the players celebrate on the field with their loved ones.

Catcher Robinson Chirino's daughter had a high-five for everyone after the big win. Her jean jacket was bedazzled with orange and blue with their last name across the back.

Jose Altuve once again had his daughter Melanie join him for the celebration on the field. She ran into the second baseman's arms. He then carried her to greet Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio.

Pitcher Brad Peacock posed for pictures with his infant son in his arms.

Catcher Martin Maldonado carried his daughter on the field. She wore a sweater in support of her favorite player, her dad.

George Springer was all smiles with Michael Brantley's kids before he found his parents and his wife Charlise.

Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton was all hugs after the big win.

Carlos Correa's wife says she's ready for another trip to the World Series.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld serieshouston astrosminute maid park
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jose Altuve sends Houston Astros to World Series
Where to find Astros ALCS Champs and World Series gear
Here's when the Houston Astros are playing in the World Series
Astros champagne celebration
Here's what you need to know about the Washington Nationals
A.J. Hinch speaks highly of Jose Altuve post-game
Woman at Academy said she has not watched Astros all year
Show More
Here are quick facts on Astros slugger Jose Altuve
Jose Altuve is so huggable to everyone!
Astros fan loses 150 lbs after not fitting into Minute Maid seat
Surprising salaries of the Houston Astros
Why this could be Gerrit Cole's last season with the Astros
More TOP STORIES News