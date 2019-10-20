Astros stars celebrate big win with their families on the field

.@DaniellaRdz1 is ready for another trip to the #WorldSeries!



Hear what it’s it like for her - and her mom - watching @TeamCJCorrea on baseball’s biggest stage!https://t.co/awCe56jinp pic.twitter.com/Oz6WftDQqG — Chaz Miller (@ChazABC13) October 20, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- It's always a family affair when the Astros win.From kids to wives, we can't get enough of seeing the players celebrate on the field with their loved ones.Catcher Robinson Chirino's daughter had a high-five for everyone after the big win. Her jean jacket was bedazzled with orange and blue with their last name across the back.Jose Altuve once again had his daughter Melanie join him for the celebration on the field. She ran into the second baseman's arms. He then carried her to greet Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio.Pitcher Brad Peacock posed for pictures with his infant son in his arms.Catcher Martin Maldonado carried his daughter on the field. She wore a sweater in support of her favorite player, her dad.George Springer was all smiles with Michael Brantley's kids before he found his parents and his wife Charlise.Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton was all hugs after the big win.Carlos Correa's wife says she's ready for another trip to the World Series.