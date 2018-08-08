SEWAGE SPILL

Spewing sewage leaves homeowners feeling helpless in NW Houston

Spewing sewage leaves homeowners feeling helpless

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Public Works said human waste spewed into four homes after crews attempted to clear a grease blockage.

Homeowners left with the mess said contracted cleanup crews aren't working fast enough to resolve the problem.

The city told Eyewitness News their goal is have all the homes currently occupied cleaned up with the next 24 hours. They will then assess the damage and work on repairs and replacing damaged items.

Ronald Amaya is one of two families who plan to spend the night in a hotel.

"As you can see, it wasn't cleaned up good when they came out last night," said Amaya. "We're pretty upset. At the moment as you can see, we have no place."

Jason Norbeck is also left feeling helpless. He said crews and city employees haven't answered his questions.

"Very frustrated. Very upset with the city," said Norbeck. "This house is not liveable."

Public Works said they're not sure what led up to the grease blockage. They remind citizens to not pour fats, oils, or grease down the drain. It can led to serious and disgusting consequences.

RELATED: Homeowners frustrated after sewage backs up in NW Houston homes
Homeowners frustrated after sewage backs up in their homes

SEWAGE SPILL
