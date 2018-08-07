Neighbors in one Houston community say they will never forget this day.Witnesses say sewage started spewing out of their toilets and kitchen sinks Tuesday morning.Residents along Shady Grove Lane near Langfield Road described hearing bubbling noises, and then witnessing feces spilling out of their pipes."It was chaos. Our toilets were starting to overflow. We didn't know what was going on," said Paula Norbeck. "Next thing I know, our house was flooded with feces. My main issue was getting everything cleaned up because you can't be in there. It smells."Houston Public Works Department reported that a grease blockage in the area caused the spillage. Crews were working to clear the blockage when pressure built up in the line."A Houston Water crew was onsite clearing a major grease blockage from a sanitary sewer line with a jet truck. The grease blockage caused a pressure buildup in the line which resulted in sewage overflowing into at least three homes.Houston Water is also working with the homeowners to provide contracted cleanup services. Crews are still working to clear the grease blockage in the neighborhood.Please encourage viewers are encourage not to pour fats, oils or grease down the drain. Also, if you are experiencing a sewage overflow in your home, call 311 right away," Houston Public Works said.