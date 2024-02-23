Homeowner frustrated as raw sewage spills into Clute cemetery, still waiting for a fix

This is all raw sewage, the Brazoria County homeowner said, pointing to the hole behind his fence. The city, however, says it's not responsible.

This is all raw sewage, the Brazoria County homeowner said, pointing to the hole behind his fence. The city, however, says it's not responsible.

This is all raw sewage, the Brazoria County homeowner said, pointing to the hole behind his fence. The city, however, says it's not responsible.

This is all raw sewage, the Brazoria County homeowner said, pointing to the hole behind his fence. The city, however, says it's not responsible.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- In Brazoria County, hidden behind the headstones in a small cemetery in Clute, you'll find a massive hole with sewage slowly seeping out of broken pipes.

Gregory Rodriguez said the pipe behind his home broke months ago, and he is still waiting for it to be fixed.

"This is all raw sewage," he said, pointing to the hole behind his fence.

Rodriguez said the city has been helpful with some of his questions and concerns about the broken pipe.

"The cost of getting a sewer line from there to down here is thousands," Rodriguez said.

He believes the sewer line runs in an area that is controlled by the city.

However, the Clue city manager said the sewer line was installed by an unknown person prior to the city's incorporation into the area.

"They're telling me they don't have any record of it, so therefore, it's a private line, and I'm responsible for it," Rodriguez said.

He walked behind his home, pointing to the areas underground where the line runs.

"This is an old concrete pipe. That pipe is busted, and there's no flow," he said.

The city manager said the city is not responsible for the sewer line. However, they have hired contractors to get it fixed.

Rodriguez believes they should foot the bill for the broken line and said it isn't on his property or the cemetery, which he discovered was owned by a trust.

The city manager said Rodriguez is responsible for running a new sewer line to connect to the city line when the contractors discover where it is.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Lieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.