SpaceX rocket launches 9th batch of 60 satellites

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the satellites - the ninth batch in SpaceX's Starlink broadband network.
Falcon 9 launches 58 Starlink satellites and 3 @planetlabs Skysats to orbit before returning to Earth and landing on a droneship pic.twitter.com/K6OjgJQZfv— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 13, 2020
Three SkySat Earth-imaging satellites for Planet will launch as rideshare payloads on this mission.
RELATED LINKS:
REWATCH HISTORIC MOMENT: SpaceX Falcon 9 departs the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center
SpaceX captures the flag, beating Boeing in cosmic contest