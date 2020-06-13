SpaceX rocket launches 9th batch of 60 satellites

Falcon 9 launches 58 Starlink satellites and 3 @planetlabs Skysats to orbit before returning to Earth and landing on a droneship pic.twitter.com/K6OjgJQZfv — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 13, 2020

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida -- The private spaceflight company SpaceX launched approximately 60 new Starlink satellites on Saturday to join its mega-constellation of broadband internet transmitters.A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the satellites - the ninth batch in SpaceX's Starlink broadband network.Three SkySat Earth-imaging satellites for Planet will launch as rideshare payloads on this mission.