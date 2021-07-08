SpaceX Dragon cargo ship undocks from International Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (KTRK) -- After delays thanks to tropical weather, a cargo supply ship is on its way back to Earth after undocking from the International Space Station.The SpaceX Dragon CRS-22 cargo resupply vehicle departed the ISS Thursday morning.The vessel arrived on June 5 with 7,300 pounds of food, water and other supplies, as well as science experiments. New solar arrays were also on board that were installed in a series of spacewalks last month.The undocking was delayed this week due to sea conditions off the Florida coast.The ship is far from empty upon its return to the home planet.The Dragon CRS-22 is bringing back around 5,300 pounds of cargo including science experiments. NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Shane Kimbrough spent Wednesday loading the Dragon before its undocking.Flight control teams at the Johnson Space Center in Houston and SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, coordinated the operation.It's scheduled to return to earth on Friday in a splashdown procedure in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa.