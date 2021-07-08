space

SpaceX Dragon cargo ship undocks from International Space Station

EMBED <>More Videos

Dragon cargo ship heads home from International Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (KTRK) -- After delays thanks to tropical weather, a cargo supply ship is on its way back to Earth after undocking from the International Space Station.

The SpaceX Dragon CRS-22 cargo resupply vehicle departed the ISS Thursday morning.

The vessel arrived on June 5 with 7,300 pounds of food, water and other supplies, as well as science experiments. New solar arrays were also on board that were installed in a series of spacewalks last month.

RELATED: Astronauts perform 3rd spacewalk in a month

The undocking was delayed this week due to sea conditions off the Florida coast.

The ship is far from empty upon its return to the home planet.

The Dragon CRS-22 is bringing back around 5,300 pounds of cargo including science experiments. NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Shane Kimbrough spent Wednesday loading the Dragon before its undocking.

Flight control teams at the Johnson Space Center in Houston and SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, coordinated the operation.

It's scheduled to return to earth on Friday in a splashdown procedure in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencefloridaspacexnasatechnologyastronautspaceinternational space stationjohnson space centerkennedy space center
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPACE
How to see next meteor shower, full moon, more
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower tonight
Evidence of water vapor found on 1 of Jupiter moons: NASA
NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News