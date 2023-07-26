HPD said surveillance video shows a vehicle stopping as multiple shots were fired, but the footage was too grainy to get a good description of the vehicle.

Man killed in drive-by shooting while walking on sidewalk near his SW Houston home, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston overnight, according to police.

Houston police responded to a shooting call in the 15000 block of Boonridge Road near Beechaven Drive just before 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the victim was walking on the sidewalk with a woman when he was shot. It happened just around the corner from where he lives.

HPD said the victim -- who they described as a man in his 30s -- was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was not hurt. She stayed at the scene and spoke to police, HPD said.

