WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man killed in drive-by shooting while walking on sidewalk near his SW Houston home, police say

KTRK logo
Wednesday, July 26, 2023 3:05PM
Man killed in drive-by while walking on sidewalk in SW Houston: HPD
EMBED <>More Videos

HPD said surveillance video shows a vehicle stopping as multiple shots were fired, but the footage was too grainy to get a good description of the vehicle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston overnight, according to police.

Houston police responded to a shooting call in the 15000 block of Boonridge Road near Beechaven Drive just before 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the victim was walking on the sidewalk with a woman when he was shot. It happened just around the corner from where he lives.

HPD said the victim -- who they described as a man in his 30s -- was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was not hurt. She stayed at the scene and spoke to police, HPD said.

Police said surveillance video shows a vehicle stopping as multiple shots were fired, but the footage was too grainy to get a good description of the vehicle.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW