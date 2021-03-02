Southwest Airlines offering $29 ticket from Houston to New Orleans this spring

As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and LaGuardia (New York City)

As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Phoenix and Palm Springs, California

As low as $54 one-way nonstop between Nashville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Long Beach, California and Honolulu (Oahu)

As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Long Beach and Kahului (Maui)

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10374273" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On the list of bizarre items TSA workers found during luggage inspections, a dead baby shark came in at number six, right after a live smoke grenade.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9937128" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Travel changes are on the way after President Joe Biden released his COVID-19 executive actions.

HOUSTON, Texas -- If any one city deserves a vacation right now, it's Houston. Perfect timing, then, for Texas' beloved airline to announce a deal for Houstonians to head to the Big Easy in April and May.Southwest Airlines launched a four-day sale from March 1 through March 4 (through 11:59 CST). Fares start at $29 one-way nonstop between New Orleans and Houston's Bush Intercontinental.For those looking to add additional legs to their getaways, Southwest is also offering:Stipulations apply of course. Purchases must be made March 1 through March 4, 2021, 11:59 pm CST. Continental U.S., San Juan, Puerto Rico, and international travel is valid April 13 through June 2, 2021. Hawaii travel is valid April 13 through May 26, 2021.