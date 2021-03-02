Southwest Airlines offering $29 ticket from Houston to New Orleans this spring

Southwest Airlines launched a four-day sale from March 1 through March 4 (through 11:59 CST). Fares start at $29 one-way nonstop between New Orleans and Houston's Bush Intercontinental.
For those looking to add additional legs to their getaways, Southwest is also offering:
- As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and LaGuardia (New York City)
- As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Phoenix and Palm Springs, California
- As low as $54 one-way nonstop between Nashville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Long Beach, California and Honolulu (Oahu)
- As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Long Beach and Kahului (Maui)
Stipulations apply of course. Purchases must be made March 1 through March 4, 2021, 11:59 pm CST. Continental U.S., San Juan, Puerto Rico, and international travel is valid April 13 through June 2, 2021. Hawaii travel is valid April 13 through May 26, 2021.
