Southwest Airlines offering $29 ticket from Houston to New Orleans this spring

HOUSTON, Texas -- If any one city deserves a vacation right now, it's Houston. Perfect timing, then, for Texas' beloved airline to announce a deal for Houstonians to head to the Big Easy in April and May.

Southwest Airlines launched a four-day sale from March 1 through March 4 (through 11:59 CST). Fares start at $29 one-way nonstop between New Orleans and Houston's Bush Intercontinental.

For those looking to add additional legs to their getaways, Southwest is also offering:
  • As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and LaGuardia (New York City)
  • As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Phoenix and Palm Springs, California
  • As low as $54 one-way nonstop between Nashville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  • As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Long Beach, California and Honolulu (Oahu)
  • As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Long Beach and Kahului (Maui)

Stipulations apply of course. Purchases must be made March 1 through March 4, 2021, 11:59 pm CST. Continental U.S., San Juan, Puerto Rico, and international travel is valid April 13 through June 2, 2021. Hawaii travel is valid April 13 through May 26, 2021.

To read this rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.

