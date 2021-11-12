Driver extricated from car after crash on South Beltway at Fuqua

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers along the South Beltway can expect delays as crews are working to clear a major crash on the westbound lanes.The two-vehicle accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday near Missouri City. Firefighters were working to free a person from one of the vehicles.The accident blocked all westbound lanes at West Fuqua due to the large amount of debris on the road.SkyEye13 was at the scene at about 6:45 a.m. and used the measuring tool to determine delays were more than four miles.Drivers are advised to use the feeder road as an alternate route.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.