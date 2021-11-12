traffic delay

Driver extricated from car after crash on South Beltway at Fuqua

Westbound lanes of South Beltway blocked by crash at Fuqua

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers along the South Beltway can expect delays as crews are working to clear a major crash on the westbound lanes.

The two-vehicle accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday near Missouri City. Firefighters were working to free a person from one of the vehicles.

The accident blocked all westbound lanes at West Fuqua due to the large amount of debris on the road.

SkyEye13 was at the scene at about 6:45 a.m. and used the measuring tool to determine delays were more than four miles.

Drivers are advised to use the feeder road as an alternate route.

Live traffic map


