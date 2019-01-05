CHILD KILLED

Sources say a suspect in custody for Jazmine Barnes' shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

In the days after Jazmine Barnes' death, local support to find her killer has turned into a nationwide effort.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sources say one suspect is in custody for the deadly shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, but the investigation is ongoing with a possible second suspect.

Barnes was shot and killed last Sunday near a Walmart along the East Beltway and Wallisville, as she and her mother were going to Joe V's to get coffee.

According to police, someone in a red, four-door pickup truck pulled alongside her family's vehicle and started firing.

LaPorsha Washington, Jazmine's mother, was injured during the alleged attack.

After the shooting was over, one of her other daughters made the devastating discovery.

"She said, 'Momma, Jazmine's not moving. She's not talking.' I turned around and my 7-year-old was shot in the head," Washington said.

The story since then has captured the hearts of many community members, celebrities and activists around the world.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotchild killedarrestHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD KILLED
Texans star Hopkins dedicates $29K game check to Jazmine Barnes
Hundreds gathered in hopes of finding justice for Jazmine
3 Texas City children were stabbed multiple times: Police
Houston area children recently injured or killed by gun violence
More child killed
Top Stories
RECAP: Colts beat Texans to earn meeting with Chiefs
Hundreds gathered in hopes of finding justice for Jazmine
Texans star Hopkins dedicates $29K game check to Jazmine Barnes
Texans' Deshaun Watson's reaction on AFC Wild Card game
Texans' J.J. Watt's reaction on AFC Wild Card game
Father suspected in kidnapping of 8-month-old son
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien's reaction on AFC Wild Card game
2 hospitalized after industrial fire in southeast Houston
Show More
Who's the Colts player in the clown mask?
Houston Texans' players at the podium
Andre Johnson tosses Texans game coin toss
Texans show their PREGAME SWAG as they arrive at NRG Stadium
Gov. shutdown 'litter patrol': How one family helps keeps their park clean
More News