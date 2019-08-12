Son shoots at masked gunman found trying to rob parents, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a suspect they say was involved in a home invasion in west Houston.Officers began receiving calls around 10 p.m. Sunday and were sent to a home near Briar Forest and South Gessner Road.Police say a husband and wife pulled into their garage on East River Crest when a masked gunman was waiting and forced them inside their home.Officers say the suspect began demanding the wife's belongings. That's when the husband tried to put up a fight and was later maced by the suspect.Police say the husband ran out onto the street to get help.At that time, police say the couple's son was returning home and saw the suspect run from their yard down the street.Police say the suspect fired at the son and the son fired back, but the man ultimately got away.Police say no injuries were reported and it's unclear if the suspect got away with anything.Robbery investigators canvassed the area for any cameras that might've caught the incident. The suspect is being described as a tall male, dressed in all black and was last seen wearing a ski mask.