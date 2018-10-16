Son accused of stabbing mother to death in west Harris Co. because she wouldn't make him food

EMBED </>More Videos

Son accused of stabbing mother to death in west Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities arrested a man on Friday after he allegedly stabbed his 67-year-old mother to death for not preparing him food.

Gabriel Pereyra, 34, has been charged with murder.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a stabbing in the 19300 block of Park Row around 5:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman bleeding from her head in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

After a brief investigation, deputies say they found Pereyra at his mother's home covered in blood.

He allegedly stabbed his mother while she was sitting in a chair inside the residence.

Deputies say the woman tried to run outside for help, but collapsed and died on the sidewalk near the parking lot.

According to deputies, the man said he wanted his mother to prepare him some food and that she ran outside after he put a kitchen knife to her throat and cut her.

Pereyra is currently in the Harris County Sheriff's Office detention facility awaiting arraignment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedstabbingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Flooding causes bridge to collapse in Llano County
President Trump coming to Houston for 'MAGA' rally
Houston mayor's former spokesperson admits guilt
JJ Watt meets home state fan through Make-A-Wish foundation
Crosby ISD terminates 33 employees in midst of financial crisis
Record cold in Houston today
GO 'STROS: Stock up with latest Houston Astros gear
Best and worst seats during Astros playoff games
Show More
Dog intercepts roasted pig head at airport
Store owner shoots at would-be robber in NW Harris Co.
Save money getting to Astros games and parking
Rapper Yella Beezy shot on Texas highway
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
More News