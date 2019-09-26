Society

Winning $23.75 million Lotto Texas ticket sold at Montgomery County convenience store

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A winning Lotto Texas ticket was sold right here in the Houston area.

The lucky $23.75 million winning lottery ticket was sold at the Murphy USA store near Highway 105 in Montgomery County.

The winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing are 5, 9, 26, 38, 41, and 44.

The Texas law allows people who win more than $1 million to stay anonymous.

"Some of the legislatures around the country, including Texas, have decided to allow people for security reasons, safety reasons and to possibly shelter someone from trying to scam them out of their money," executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission, Gary Grief, said.

