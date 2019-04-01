Society

Man accidentally bought two winning lottery tickets worth $33 million

EMBED <>More Videos

An Australian man won the lottery twice in one drawing by accidentally purchasing an identical ticket.

VICTORIA, Australia (KTRK) -- An Australian man won the lottery twice in one drawing!

He first thought he won $23.3 million (over $16 million in US dollars,) but then discovered he doubled his winnings because he mistakenly bought a second ticket for the same drawing using the same numbers. He thought he had bought a ticket for a different drawing.

RELATED: Lottery winner claims prize in Scream mask to hide identity
EMBED More News Videos

One man doesn't want anyone to know he's a new millionaire.



Now, the unidentified man will be $46.6 million ($33.15 in US dollars) richer.

Unlike the American lottery, the Australian lottery gives the prize in full to each winner.

RELATED: Anonymous lottery winner uses emoji mask to hide her face
EMBED More News Videos

Lotto winner in Jamaica wears emoji mask to conceal identity



Australia's official lottery says the man wasn't aware he was a multi-millionaire until he got a call from a lottery official. Players can register their entries with the lottery, which is how they knew where to find him.

What will he use his new-found riches for?

"I might think about retiring. First, maybe a new home or a holiday," said the winner.

Another player also picked the winning numbers, so another individual will also take home $23.3 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyaustraliau.s. & worldlottery
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
15-year-old arrested in deadly shooting over drug deal at Sonic
Man leaves wife and 2 kids in car after leading police on chase
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
Carjacking suspect surrenders after tense standoff with police
Police: Man fakes robbery to hide theft of Girl Scout cookie money
Dress to impress for prom without blowing your budget
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
Show More
Rihanna, LeBron react to shooting death of Nipsey Hussle
Father of slain student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Alamo Drafthouse hosting 'Selena' movie party on her birthday
Want to try crawfish flavored ice cream? Head to this shop!
Narcan, pregnancy tests available in Las Vegas vending machine
More TOP STORIES News