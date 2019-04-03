Society

Cancer patient wins $250K on scratch-off lottery ticket

Cancer patient wins $250K on scratch off ticket: Matt O'Donnell reports on Action News at 4 a.m., April 3, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A North Carolina man and his wife are set to embark on a trip of a lifetime, thanks to a big scratch-off lottery ticket win.

Charlotte resident Richard Beare won the top prize of $250,000 from a five dollar scratch-off game called Carolina Black.

Beare says he rarely plays the lottery.

He bought the scratcher a couple of weeks ago when his wife sent him to the store for a Powerball ticket.

Beare is a retired automotive mechanic who was recently diagnosed with stage four liver cancer.

He says he's going to use the money to travel while he can still enjoy it.

After taxes, Beare took home nearly $177,000.

The Carolina Black lottery ticket launched in early March and has four top prizes of $250,000.

Lotto officials say two top prizes remain.
