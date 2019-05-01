stretch your dollar

What your sleep position says about your personality

Many of us go to sleep each night in the same position.

Some experts believe your favorite sleep position can actually reveal a lot about your personality, as well as lead to a healthier pain-free lifestyle.

If you sleep on your side curled up in the fetal position, which is by far the most popular position, this means you're a tough cookie on the outside but a big teddy bear on the inside.

You can be shy but usually open up and relax.

If you're pregnant, sleeping in the fetal position on your left side is great since it improves your circulation in your body and fetus.

Back sleepers, also known as the soldier stance, usually means you're quite quiet and reserved. It can also mean you expect both yourself and others to adhere to strict moral codes and high standards. This is also the healthiest sleeping position, leaving your neck back and spine in a neutral position.

The position called the stargazer is for people who sleep on their back with arms over their head. This means there's a good chance you're always ready to listen and help others.

If you sleep on your stomach, also known as the free fall position, this means you're bold and sociable, and you may not have thick skin for criticism.

Did you know that how you sleep actually says a lot about your personality?

