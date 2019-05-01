Life-saving products that will help hot sleepers stay cool

Kicking the covers off sometimes just may not be enough for sweaty sleepers who toss and turn at night.Now, cooling pillows can really turn down the heat."Most of the cooling devices focus on the pillow and maybe the upper part of the body like the neck and shoulders. The effort is to bring the body temperatures down a little bit so that sleep can come in easily," said Dr. Reeba Mathew, Associate Director of the Sleep Disorders Center at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center and UTHealth.The cooling pillows range in price from $25 to $50, and $150 if you choose the higher brand like Tempur-Pedic.If you choose not to make a big commitment, there are also cooling pillowcases and mats which range from $17 to $25.Mathews specializes in sleep medicine, and says that it's almost impossible for the body to go to sleep when the temperature is still high."The difficulty of keeping the temperature between 60 and 68 is because of the electricity bill. Go easy on the bedding. A few other things that can be done, move up your meals, same thing with gym activity because your body takes time to cool off," Mathews said.ABC13 Eyewitness News executive producer Holly Adams said her mattress was hot, so she decided to try the next step in cooling trends and tried out cooling mattress toppers."It actually really does work. I stuck my hand inside and I could feel the cooling from the mattress pad topper right away. It was really nice to get into. It was really cool inside," Adams said.Some pros to mattress toppers are immediate airflow of temperature change, affordability, lower energy bills and plushness.The cons are that they are held in place with an elastic skirt that can loosen over time and consumers with non-traditional beds may have trouble finding sizes that fit."We don't have scientific data that says one product is better than the other, but products that don't tend to trap heat and products that retain heat may not be best for the person," Mathews said.