remember when

This is what the fourth of July looked like 40 years ago in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The day was July 4, 1979.

Willie Nelson threw a picnic concert near Austin, featuring Ernest Tubb and Johnny Paycheck.

Willie Nelson's 4th of July picnic in Austin in 1979



People across the state had to worry about having enough gas to get back from their holiday destinations due to the oil crisis.

Due to a decrease in oil production in the wake of the Iranian revolution, Americans had to wait their turn at the gas pumps.

Houston enacted gasoline rationing and residents faced long lines at gas stations.

In the world of sports, beloved Houston Oiler Earl Campbell walked the streets of the First Ward with ABC13's Marvin Zindler, signing autographs.

Earl Campbell signs autographs in the first ward with ABC13's Marvin Zindler.

