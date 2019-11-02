The Humble observatory is bringing people closer to the stars

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- As the roof to the Insperity Observatory opens, so does the universe."You need to make science real," said observatory director Aaron Clevenson. "Textbook science is a wonderful thing, but unless you make it real, they (kids) have a hard time relating to it."The observatory has been open to Humble ISD students for 10 years.The $550,000 facility was paid for with donations and corporate grants. It is now one of the best spots in the area for observing planets and galaxies."You get to do things. You get to do experiments, and you get to learn," said 10-year-old Richard Leauvano.The Inspirity Observatory is open to the public every first Friday of the month.For more info, please visit