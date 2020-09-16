Gov. Abbott allows Texas restaurants, stores and other businesses to increase capacity

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- After six months of restrictions to combat COVID-19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that a wide range of businesses are being allowed to increase capacity.
Retail, restaurants, office buildings, gyms, museums and libraries in regions where hospitalization rates are below 15 % will be allowed to fill to 75% capacity on Sept. 21.
"Texans are taking COVID-19 seriously," Abbott said.
The governor pointed to the rate of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the state and said it's the lowest in three months, while pointing to the Rio Grande Valley, Victoria and Laredo, which have hospitalization rates higher than 15%.
The loosened restrictions will not happen in those regions, Abbott said.
The number of new cases being reported in the state is still far higher than it was when the state initially shut down, however. And public health officials are warning that another upswing is still possible, especially now that many schools and universities have reopened for in-person classes.
Abbott's announcement came a day after the state reported 3,400 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 135 new deaths from COVID-19.
While capacity is being increased for a long list of businesses, bars and nightclubs continue to remain closed.
There's concern that the reopening process might be happening too fast.
After the state reopened in May and June, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and positivity numbers spiked, forcing the governor to close bars, and reduce restaurant capacity.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the numbers are trending in the right direction, but now isn't the time to talk about reopening.
"What I want to avoid again is, reopening things just because we're tired and having to bounce back and forth, which is worse for the kids, the economy and the virus. But I get that it's tiring," Hidalgo said.
Harris County's COVID-19 threat level remains at severe.
Hidalgo said hospitalization numbers are where they need to be, but daily cases are too high, as well as the positivity rate, which is at about 8%.
She worries reopening could make things worse.
"People died who didn't need to die," Hidalgo said. "A lot of people got sick who didn't need to get sick, and it set us way back."
Dr. James McDeavitt with Baylor College of Medicine believes it's too early to talk reopening.
Right now, there are about 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases in the Houston area.
He said the number needs to drop to 200 in order to reopen.
"A thousand cases a day, that is far too many to do real contact tracing," McDeavitt explained. "We need to get that down to 200 cases a day or less."
The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.
