Houston-area small businesses get creative to survive pandemic

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While many businesses are struggling during the pandemic to survive, some are taking the period to re-strategize and transform their business.

"Whenever it first happened, we saw a drastic drop," said Blendin Coffee Club General Manager Aaron Atkinson.

The shop is no stranger to the hardships brought on during the pandemic, but Atkinson says they had to quickly learn to transition.

Customers not only have the option to order from the phones, but they can also make the coffee themselves right at home.

"What we found is that a lot of people are brewing coffee at home. So as they are bringing coffee, they're buying coffee and whole beans. We just ship those out all over the U.S.," said Atkinson.

Through technology and online marketing, they've been able to expand their customer base across the country.

"New York, California, Florida, East Coast to West Coast, we've really gotten our coffee out there," Atkinson said.

Small business owners know just how badly the economic downturn exposed the financial fragility of many entrepreneurs.

Fix & Fogg General Manager Blake Lupton says it forced them to re-strategize upon their grand opening in June.

Lupton also turned to technology and social media to get the word out about their special New Zealand-born peanut butters.

"We're really, really working on our online strategy," Lupton said. "Were shipping all over the country, teaming up with some great social media people."

From that strategy shift, Fix & Fogg is seeing a businesses boom.

"We're seeing surges. we've just won our first award," Lupton said.

