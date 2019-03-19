Society

Sugar Land teen honored for helping elderly neighbor

14-year-old honored for saving his neighbor.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Her cries for help went unanswered for hours until her 14-year-old neighbor became her hero.

The Greater Harris County 911 Emergency Network and the City if Sugar Land honored Ben Davis as a 911 Kid Hero for his exemplary actions and lifesaving efforts to help his neighbor.

At the time, Davis was 13-years-old. He says he was playing basketball outside.

His phone died so he took out his earphones. That's when he heard someone calling for help. Without hesitation, he rushed to help.

"I'm walking around my neighborhood and I was like say it one more time, say it one more time and she said it again so I peeked over and I was like oh, how can I help you?" Davis said

Laying in the hot sun suffering from a shattered femur, Ben found 87-year old Charline Russel.

Russel had tripped while gardening and couldn't move. Ben immediately called 911 and shielded her from the hot sun until help arrived.

Davis has a message for other teenagers.

"I would just say learn as much as you can for safety and maybe it will work out for another day and maybe you can apply it at some time," Davis said.

Russel now calls Ben her guardian angel.

"The first thing he said was I am going to shield you from this hot sun," Russel said.

Ben was presented a proclamation by Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman for his bravery and quick thinking.
