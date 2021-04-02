Sugar Land: From a small sugar town to a booming city!

abc13 plus sugar land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- In the 1980s and 1990s, people mostly thought of Sugar Land as a suburb of Houston.

You can find pretty much anything you would want in Sugar Land, and the area is considered one of the most diverse in the country.

"It was a sugar town. It was a company town for Imperial Sugar, and then begins to change as the greater metro region begins to change," explained Kinder Institute Deputy Director Kyle Shelton. "There already are a lot of built in advantages. Sugar Land has a lot of established infrastructure. It has a lot of established residents."

Several development projects are currently on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but are expected to pick up over the next year.

"We hope for more of a mixed use environment where there are some office and retail, but we're excited to see what develops," said Elizabeth Huff, the Sugar Land Director of Economic Development.
