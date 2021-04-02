Sugar Land: From a small sugar town to a booming city!

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- In the 1980s and 1990s, people mostly thought of Sugar Land as a suburb of Houston.Well, that has changed!You can find pretty much anything you would want in Sugar Land, and the area is considered one of the most diverse in the country."It was a sugar town. It was a company town for Imperial Sugar, and then begins to change as the greater metro region begins to change," explained Kinder Institute Deputy Director Kyle Shelton. "There already are a lot of built in advantages. Sugar Land has a lot of established infrastructure. It has a lot of established residents."Several development projects are currently on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but are expected to pick up over the next year."We hope for more of a mixed use environment where there are some office and retail, but we're excited to see what develops," said Elizabeth Huff, the Sugar Land Director of Economic Development.