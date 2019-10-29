abc13 plus humble

Why Old MacDonald's Farm in Humble will bring out the kid in you

By
HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Old Mac Donald's Farm is a must-stop in Humble. The 15-acre property is nestled right off FM 1960, just a short drive down from Highway 59.

It's a place where kids can get up close and personal with the animals. Kids can even take a train ride around the farm.



"That's one of the best parts about being close to Houston, you have a lot of people from the city that don't necessarily get to interact with animals on a day-to-day basis," said manager and owner Mitchell Wilkerson. "It's good for them to come out here and see the animals, and what they're about."

The farm was started by Wilkerson's father 28 years ago.

According to Wilkerson, his family used to visit Safari parks and wanted the opportunity to bring something with a more hands-on experience to the area.

Admission is $12.00. For more information, visit the farm's website.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhumbleabc13 plusanimalsabc13 plus humblefarm sanctuarypumpkin
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS HUMBLE
Humble's Lamp Monkey turns the unused into home furnishings
Residents settle the Humble or Humble debate
Get kickin' in Humble with new 'foot golf' hybrid game
Humble ISD students build home for veteran
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 found dead inside Deer Park home
Heavy storms moving through parts of the area this afternoon
Alex Bregman's lucky shirt is back for Game 6!
Astros fan takes out ad to thank classy Nationals fans
Bud Light sends hero who took Astros homer to stomach to Game 6
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
Got last minute Astros tickets? Do not do these 3 things
Show More
Suite playoff seats free to elected officials: Who's on the list?
Astros turn to Rockets legends for help before Game 6 tonight
JJ Watt gives Altuve good luck gift before Game 6
Where some Astros hung out after returning home to Houston
BOO! ABC13 anchors get spooked in fun Halloween video
More TOP STORIES News