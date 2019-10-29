Why Old MacDonald's Farm in Humble will bring out the kid in you

It's a place where kids can get up close and personal with the animals. Kids can even take a train ride around the farm.
We’re having a BLAST at Old Mac Donald’s Farm today! We’re in Humble for ABC13+ all week. I’m taking over @PoojaOnTV’s gig for one day only. WATCH OUT, FRIENDS! #abc13 pic.twitter.com/3ZpsKk7ELd— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) October 29, 2019
"That's one of the best parts about being close to Houston, you have a lot of people from the city that don't necessarily get to interact with animals on a day-to-day basis," said manager and owner Mitchell Wilkerson. "It's good for them to come out here and see the animals, and what they're about."
The farm was started by Wilkerson's father 28 years ago.
According to Wilkerson, his family used to visit Safari parks and wanted the opportunity to bring something with a more hands-on experience to the area.
Admission is $12.00. For more information, visit the farm's website.
