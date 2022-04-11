Man found dead in mechanic shop near Charles St. and First St. in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead in an auto mechanic shop in Humble near Charles and First Street on Monday, according to police.At 12:20 p.m., Humble police received a call reporting gunshots at the intersection of Charles St. and First Street. Upon arrival, officers said they found a 39-year-old black man dead at the scene.According to police, the victim is said to be the son of the mechanic shop owner.The Humble Police Department is in the beginning stages of the investigation.If anyone has information, they are urged to call the Humble Police Department and ask for Detective David Scott at 281-446-7127