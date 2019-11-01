HAAM resale store makes shopping guilt free

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Humble Area Assistance Ministries or HAAM Resale Store is full of treasures, but it's where the money goes that makes this guilt-free shopping."We help those in crisis, we help those with basic needs, seniors," said Millie Garrison, executive director of HAAM. "We have an education program and an employment program, we try to help families back to a self-sufficient place."HAAM is able to provide this aid through the revenue made across the street at the resale store on Business FM 1960.Now, it may not seem very big from the road, but looks can be deceiving."Seasonal items, housewares, crystal, lots of times we get really nice finds here that people wouldn't think about. Waterford, custom dolls, art pieces."This mutli-roomed store is filled with clothing too.Women's wear, men's, children's, even toys, all under $10."This is the best place. I come here and spend all my little money here at HAAM," shopper Merlinda Rivera says.For Merlinda, knowing her money is going back into the community makes all the difference."It's guilt-free shopping, right? Yes, yes I have found some good bargains. I found an antique table for $30 worth over $100. I have it in my living room and get lots of compliments," Merlinda said.For those who love antiques, they have a great selection of unique china and vintage items."This is some of the great vintage stuff over here. Figurines, lots of animal collectors," store manager Gary Gaillard said.Each day of the week, HAAM offers additional discounts in specific departments to save you even more.If you're interested in volunteering, donating, or know someone who can benefit from HAAM, visit them online