SOCIETY

Texas lawmaker files bill to end Daylight Saving Time in the state

EMBED </>More Videos

Check out these fast facts about daylight saving time.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas would no longer be springing forward or falling backward if one lawmaker's proposed bill lives to become law.

It's the first day of filing for the next legislative session and State Rep. Lyle Larson (R-San Antonio) has already filed a bill that would end the observance of Daylight Saving Time in Texas.

Under H.B. 49, the act would go into effect Nov. 4, 2019 to coincide with the end of Daylight Saving Time for 2019.

Of course, H.B. 49 is still in the early stages. It would still need to go through six more steps including getting out of the House and Senate Committees, being voted on by both the House and the Senate, and getting signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott before finally becoming law.

This also isn't the first attempt to break Texas free from DST.

In March 2017, State Rep. Dan Flynn of Van, Texas, filed H.B. 95. Flynn also proposed ditching DST the year before, though the bill he pitched that time, H.B. 150, was at least debated in a House committee.

Another bill to end DST in Texas has been proposed by Sen. Jose Menendez of District 26 in San Antonio as well.

SEE ALSO: Fast facts about daylight saving time

How did Texas end up with DST in the first place?

President Johnson signed it into law here in 1966. DST was designed to save energy at a time of rising oil prices.

If Texas were to dump it, we'd join a few other states who don't spring forward or fall backward.

Places with no daylight saving time: Where you don't have to fall back or spring forward

EMBED More News Videos

If the tradition of falling back and springing forward is too much to bear, there are plenty of other places where you don't have to bother with daylight saving time.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydaylight saving timelegislationtexas newsTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Chicken and waffles are now being sold at KFC
MERRY AND BRIGHT: Magical Winter Lights festival opens Friday
Scary, unknown voice messages come to 7-year-old's watch
Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K in Hawaii
More Society
Top Stories
One Minute Weather: First freeze of the season this week
Mustang driver loses control, slams into Washington Ave. bar
Local firefighters head west to help with California wildfires
Astros slugger spotted at Starbucks following knee surgery
Mom charged after 5-month-old found dead under plastic bag
Mandatory water restrictions begin today for Galveston
Vigil held for store clerk killed in northwest Houston
George Lopez faces battery charge over 'MAGA' confrontation
Show More
Houston congressman accepts Pete Davidson's apology on SNL
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry hospitalized after performance
Missing grandfather found dismembered in neighbor's home
Farm supervisor accused of putting needles in strawberries
MERRY AND BRIGHT: Magical Winter Lights festival opens Friday
More News