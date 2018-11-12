AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --Texas would no longer be springing forward or falling backward if one lawmaker's proposed bill lives to become law.
It's the first day of filing for the next legislative session and State Rep. Lyle Larson (R-San Antonio) has already filed a bill that would end the observance of Daylight Saving Time in Texas.
Under H.B. 49, the act would go into effect Nov. 4, 2019 to coincide with the end of Daylight Saving Time for 2019.
Of course, H.B. 49 is still in the early stages. It would still need to go through six more steps including getting out of the House and Senate Committees, being voted on by both the House and the Senate, and getting signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott before finally becoming law.
This also isn't the first attempt to break Texas free from DST.
In March 2017, State Rep. Dan Flynn of Van, Texas, filed H.B. 95. Flynn also proposed ditching DST the year before, though the bill he pitched that time, H.B. 150, was at least debated in a House committee.
Another bill to end DST in Texas has been proposed by Sen. Jose Menendez of District 26 in San Antonio as well.
How did Texas end up with DST in the first place?
President Johnson signed it into law here in 1966. DST was designed to save energy at a time of rising oil prices.
If Texas were to dump it, we'd join a few other states who don't spring forward or fall backward.
