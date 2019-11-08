Simone Biles to stay in kennel to help abandoned dogs

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's very own Simone Biles will be spending the night in a dog kennel with a pup Friday night to raise funds for the Abandon Animal Rescue, and you can join her!With a VIP ticket, you can take pictures, hang out and chat with Biles as she raises awareness for AAR.The event is open to the public and a small donation is required for entry.The Night in the Dog House fundraiser will take place at the Abandon Animal Rescue on 32632 Wright Road.The even will begin at 7 p.m. and last until 7 a.m. Saturday morning.According to AAR, volunteers will be bunking with a dog in one of the shelter's larger dog kennels for the entire night.Not only is the event intended to raise funds for the animals, but also to promote awareness of the conditions that the dogs live in.For more information on the event and VIP tickets, visit their