The Houston Sports Awards are always a guaranteed star-studded affair with Houston's elite athletes.Stars from all over the world of sports, current and retired, lined the blue carpet, giving their fans an off-the-field glimpse.ABC13 got backstage access with several awards winners, including gymnast Simone Biles, boxer George Foreman, NFL defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, and more!"Houston does things so well. They just put on a great event," said Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips."I was just trying to be the champ of Houston. Along the way, I became the heavyweight champ of the world," said the two-time world heavyweight champion George Foreman."I was in awe and nervous about being up there to represent George Foreman," said former NBA All-Star Calvin Murphy.A fully healthy D'Eriq King discusses what his expectations are under new Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen."It's really nice to be honored in your own state and in your hometown," said retired racecar legend A.J. Foyt.The 96-year-old golfer reflects on life and golf lessons after being inducted in the Hall of Fame.The Super Bowl winning quarterback talks about the state of Houston sports and the Houston Texans.Joe Texan's family remembers the life of their loved one after being named the 2019 Fan of the Year.Students from Santa Fe High School talk about being honored by Houston Texans' star J.J. Watt after winning Watt's Sportsmanship Award.