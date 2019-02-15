SPORTS

Simone Biles headlines star-studded athletes at Houston Sports Awards

A grateful Biles looks forward to her next competition and the 2020 Summer Games

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Sports Awards are always a guaranteed star-studded affair with Houston's elite athletes.

Stars from all over the world of sports, current and retired, lined the blue carpet, giving their fans an off-the-field glimpse.

ABC13 got backstage access with several awards winners, including gymnast Simone Biles, boxer George Foreman, NFL defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, and more!

"Houston does things so well. They just put on a great event," said Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.
The LA Rams defensive coordinator on the unbreakable bond between members of the Luv Ya Blue Oilers



"I was just trying to be the champ of Houston. Along the way, I became the heavyweight champ of the world," said the two-time world heavyweight champion George Foreman.
The legendary boxer explains why Houston played such a key role in his career



"I was in awe and nervous about being up there to represent George Foreman," said former NBA All-Star Calvin Murphy.
Hear why the NBA Hall-of-Famer was nervous to induct the Heavyweight Champ


A fully healthy D'Eriq King discusses what his expectations are under new Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen.
The UH QB recovering from injury, preparing for life with a new coach



"It's really nice to be honored in your own state and in your hometown," said retired racecar legend A.J. Foyt.
AJ Foyt at the Houston Sports Awards



The 96-year-old golfer reflects on life and golf lessons after being inducted in the Hall of Fame.
Jackie Burke, Jr. describes the grind of being a professional golfer



The Super Bowl winning quarterback talks about the state of Houston sports and the Houston Texans.
Hear what Pastorini says is the only local event that matched the city's reaction to the late-70s Oilers



Joe Texan's family remembers the life of their loved one after being named the 2019 Fan of the Year.
The late superfan's family describes Joe's love of the Texans, desire to help others



Students from Santa Fe High School talk about being honored by Houston Texans' star J.J. Watt after winning Watt's Sportsmanship Award.
Hearts United for Kindness spreads love, mental health awareness in the wake of last year's shooting

