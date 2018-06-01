EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3545480" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Kevin Quinn looks at President Trump's arrival in the Houston area and his meeting with Santa Fe High School shooting victims' families.

A substitute teacher who was injured in the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School is among the cheering crowds at the school's commencement ceremonies.Flo Rice was one of 13 victims injured in the shooting on May 18. After being hospitalized, Rice is now in rehab for her injuries.On Friday, she anticipated watching her daughter receive her diploma.Rice has had a busy 24 hours, including a visit with President Donald Trump Thursday at Ellington Field.She and families of the victims prayed with the president and talked about how to prevent a tragedy like Santa Fe's from ever happening again.Husband Scot Rice was by her side during the meeting with the president, and said Trump was both "gracious and sincere."Scot recently accepted the award for Substitute Teacher of the Year on Flo's behalf, an honor she was set to receive before the shooting two weeks ago.