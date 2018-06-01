SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Santa Fe HS substitute teacher injured in shooting gets to see daughter's graduation

Flo Rice, who was among the 13 injured in the Santa Fe High School shooting, was among the group of victims and survivors who visited with President Donald Trump on Thursday at Ellington Field. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
A substitute teacher who was injured in the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School is among the cheering crowds at the school's commencement ceremonies.

Flo Rice was one of 13 victims injured in the shooting on May 18. After being hospitalized, Rice is now in rehab for her injuries.

On Friday, she anticipated watching her daughter receive her diploma.

Rice has had a busy 24 hours, including a visit with President Donald Trump Thursday at Ellington Field.

Mother of Santa Fe shooting victim describes meeting with Trump
ABC13's Kevin Quinn looks at President Trump's arrival in the Houston area and his meeting with Santa Fe High School shooting victims' families.



She and families of the victims prayed with the president and talked about how to prevent a tragedy like Santa Fe's from ever happening again.

Husband Scot Rice was by her side during the meeting with the president, and said Trump was both "gracious and sincere."

Scot recently accepted the award for Substitute Teacher of the Year on Flo's behalf, an honor she was set to receive before the shooting two weeks ago.

Graduation signals time for healing and closure in Santa Fe
A sea of green and gold lines the streets as Santa Fe High School graduates mark the closing of a chapter that saw its share of both triumph and tragedy.

President Trump is making his fifth visit to Texas since Hurricane Harvey to meet with Santa Fe families and attend a private fundraiser.

