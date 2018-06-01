SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

'Like talking to a toddler' - Mother of Santa Fe HS shooting victim describes meeting with Trump

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Kevin Quinn looks at President Trump's arrival in the Houston area and his meeting with Santa Fe High School shooting victims' families. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're learning more about the meeting between victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting and President Trump.

While it was a private meeting, we don't know all that was discussed but we do know some of the people who were there.

Trump called the meeting "very impactful" after being introduced to family members like Pamela Stanich, whose son Jared Black was killed in the shooting.

Stanich posted on Facebook Thursday that the president showed "sincerity, compassion and concern."

EMBED More News Videos

President Trump has arrived in Houston to meet with the families impacted by the Santa Fe shooting and attend a fundraiser.



She also said he took time to ask what happened and what would have made a difference.

Another mother at the meeting, Rhonda Hart, told the Associated Press, however, that the president kept describing the alleged shooter as "wacky."

Hart is the mother of Kimberly Vaughn, another student who was killed in the art classroom at Santa Fe High School.

She suggested hiring veterans to patrol schools, and she claims the president would only talk about arming teachers.

Hart said it was "like talking to a toddler."

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset was also at the meeting. We learned last week that his granddaughter was inside the school at the time of the shooting.

Trochesset said the president was very kind and nothing felt staged.

EMBED More News Videos

President Trump boards Air Force One bound for Houston

EMBED More News Videos

President Trump is making his fifth visit to Texas since Hurricane Harvey to meet with Santa Fe families and attend a private fundraiser.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsSanta Fe High School shootingPresident Donald TrumpHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Ribbons placed around Santa Fe ahead of back to school
Santa Fe ISD adds more protection as school year starts
Santa Fe first responders honored Thursday night at city hall
What Santa Fe HS students will see when school returns
More Santa Fe High School shooting
POLITICS
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally
Pres. Trump revokes ex-CIA director Brennan's clearance
More Politics
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News