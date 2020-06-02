George Floyd

Most powerful moments from march for George Floyd in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During Tuesday's march for George Floyd, more than 60,000 people crowded in front of City Hall as city leaders gave speeches in memory of George Floyd.

Some of the best moments from the march included thousands marching through the streets of downtown Houston carrying signs and chanting, and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo taking a knee of solidarity.



During the march, there was a moment of silence as thousands held their fists in the air. In the middle of all of this, Lakewood Pastor Joel Osteen also led a prayer with members of Floyd's family.



Other memorable moments included ABC13 Anchor Melanie Lawson's father, Rev. Bill Lawson, pastor emeritus of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, joining the march and giving a speech.


SEE MORE: Civil rights pioneer Rev. Lawson joins march for George Floyd in Houston

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, hometown hero Trae Tha Truth, Houston rapper Bun B and other Houston-area activists gave compelling speeches about how we can enforce change after today's march.

WATCH: Mayor Sylvester Turner addresses the crowd in front of city hall

Mayor Turner addresses the George Floyd march in front of city hall.





Floyd's family members also led the march and spoke to crowds while at City Hall.



Doctors from all over the Houston area also joined the march and stood in demonstration for George Floyd.

WATCH: 'White Coats for Black Lives' demonstration
Medical Center employees stage demonstration in Hermann Park for George Floyd



Horseback riders also joined the march and joined thousands in downtown Houston.

People on horseback join George Floyd march in downtown Houston.



WATCH: Protesters kneel in front of police officers in downtown Houston.
Protesters kneel in front of a row of police officers in downtown Houston.



Several demonstrators were spotted lying on the ground, showcasing how George Floyd was on the ground in handcuffs before his death.
Demonstators lying down like George Floyd who was killed.



Watch the video above for all of the most powerful moments from Tuesday's march for George Floyd.

