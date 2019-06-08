HTX

'I have found my purpose': Mentor's impactful 34 years at Galveston Boys and Girls Club

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Carol Freeman has been volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club since 1985. For more than 34 years, she has been mentoring Galveston area youth.

In her time at the Club, she has mentored a countless number of students through their childhood, high school and college process.

"Besides my mother, she is the one who pushed me and put it in my head that I can succeed and will. If it wasn't for her, to be honest, I would have never gotten this far," said former alumni and college graduate Lyric Gonzalez.

Freeman takes a great joy in seeing her former alumni come back to the Club and mentoring future young minds.

"I must say that seeing the faces of the youth here at the Boys and Girls Club succeed gives me great happiness, knowing that they are going forward pursuing a dream that they thought was not even possible," said Freeman.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygalvestoncommunity servicehtxhtx galvestoncommunity
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News