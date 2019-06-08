'I have found my purpose': Mentor's impactful 34 years at Galveston Boys and Girls Club

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Carol Freeman has been volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club since 1985. For more than 34 years, she has been mentoring Galveston area youth.In her time at the Club, she has mentored a countless number of students through their childhood, high school and college process."Besides my mother, she is the one who pushed me and put it in my head that I can succeed and will. If it wasn't for her, to be honest, I would have never gotten this far," said former alumni and college graduate Lyric Gonzalez.Freeman takes a great joy in seeing her former alumni come back to the Club and mentoring future young minds."I must say that seeing the faces of the youth here at the Boys and Girls Club succeed gives me great happiness, knowing that they are going forward pursuing a dream that they thought was not even possible," said Freeman.