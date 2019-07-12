Society

Marijuana plants pop up in Vermont Statehouse flower beds

MONTPELIER, Vt. -- There's a mystery in the Vermont Statehouse gardens.

Capitol Police got a report of hemp or marijuana plants growing in the flower beds, according to WCAX-TV.

Police found 34 of the plants and removed them.

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei says he's fairly certain it was not part of the state's horticultural landscaping plan.

"The beds are maintained, as you can see, very well by Buildings and General Services. They really know how to run a flower bed. It's an impressive display every year but I don't think they included this in their annual rollout," he said.

Romei also said they've made similar discoveries in the garden beds in previous years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymarijuanau.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News