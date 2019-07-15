COOL SPACES: Maas Nursery might be the coolest backyard in SE Texas

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- Some people say that Jim Maas has the coolest backyard in all of southeast Texas."I have a big advantage over people with big backyards because I have 45 employees who take care of it," Maas said.Maas Nursery has been family-owned and -operated for more than 65 years. It's a full-service, eight-acre nursery and landscape company located in Seabrook, Texas.If it is a plant that grows anywhere in Texas, Maas Nursery probably has it. They are open year-round and specialize in everything from organic gardening and Texas natives to tropical, urban and edible gardens and unusual plants. Some customers drive in as from as far as Beaumont just for the unique pots, artifacts and antiques."What has made us successful over the years is that I only hire customers. They love gardening, are knowledgeable and they go above and beyond with helping people." Maas said. "We'll spend 30 minutes with someone who wants to buy one tomato plant for two dollars."