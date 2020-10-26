Louisiana city turns hurricane debris into decorative 'stumpkins'

The city of DeRidder, about an hour north of Lake Charles, is holding a "Stumpkin" contest in the spirit of Halloween.
Stumpkins are stumps, trunks and tree limbs decorated just like you would a pumpkin.
DeRidder still has a lot of hurricane debris, including the broken trees and limbs, so city leaders thought decorating them could turn a depressing event into something positive.
Ashley Craddock, the director of community service in DeRidder, told USA Today she was searching for an activity for her family when she came across the stumpkins.
With the help of Mayor Misty Clanton, decorating stumpkins has turned into a community project that all started with the debris. The response was so positive, there is now a contest for the best stumpkin.
"2020 has dealt us all a very unfair hand. To add two hurricanes on top of a very difficult year truly devastated our community," Clanton told USA Today. "Adults and children alike needed to be reminded that joy can come from even the most broken things."
To participate in the contest, you can send photos through the city's Facebook messenger or email acraddock@cityofderidder.org.
Entries must be submitted by Thursday, Oct. 29.
The photo with the most 'likes' wins. First prize is $100, second prize is $50, and third prize is $25.
A scroll through the city of DeRidder's Facebook page shows how some people let their imagination run free, from a likeness of the beloved Baby Yoda to the Sanderson Sisters of "Hocus Pocus" fame and even a Jason mask (machete included).
Another has quite the message for 2020.
See more of the fun photos in the video above!
