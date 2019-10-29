WATCH
Society
BOO! ABC13 anchors get spooked in fun Halloween video
KTRK
In the spirit of
Halloween
, we talked to our ABC13 anchors what they liked about the spooky holiday.
Little did they know that there was someone creeping behind the curtain.
Watch what happens when we asked them if they like being scared. Their reactions are priceless!
SEE ALSO: Houston's Top Haunted Houses
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4440146" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Get your Halloween screams at these Houston haunted houses
