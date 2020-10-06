More than $60M requested in Houston and Harris Co. rental assistance program

In August, the city and county kicked off a rental assistance program. In order to apply, landlords must be enrolled. However, that requirement changed a couple weeks ago.
BakerRipley, who is running the program, changed the website to allow other tenants to submit information for assistance.
Renters such as Alejandra Bartlett took advantage of this change. She applied on Monday for the other program hoping the money will come.
"This is the worst one," said Bartlett, who is struggling to pay for her $500-a-month apartment. "I feel helpless."
Her family stepped in to help for months, but the pandemic took its toll.
"I only have $3 in my bank account, and I'm praying they don't close it," Bartlett said.
On Monday, Eyewitness News helped Bartlett submit her information to get help.
BakerRipley said 2,000 people have applied for the program without an enrolled landlord. The agency said it's sending information to partner agencies to get people assistance.
As far as the rental assistance program, it requires landlords to enroll. So far, 13,500 landlords and 42,000 tenants have applied, requesting about $60.2 million.
If selected, Houston and Harris County tenants can receive about $2,000 each.
BakerRipley said 18,000 Harris County tenants have been notified that they have been selected for final verification.
There are 12,500 in the city. So far, $9 million has been paid.
BakerRipley said there's still money available, and is encouraging tenants and landlords to enroll, which is exactly why Bartlett applied.
"I don't know how I'm going to make it," Bartlett said. "I just know I have to keep going. I've got to keep waking up every day."
To apply for the program, visit BakerRipley's website.
If your landlord isn't enrolled, enter your address on the landlord registry. After searching the database, a link to submit information for help should appear.
