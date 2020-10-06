coronavirus help

More than $60M requested in Houston and Harris Co. rental assistance program

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you live in the city of Houston or Harris County and are in need of rental assistance, there's still time to apply, but funds are beginning to run out.

In August, the city and county kicked off a rental assistance program. In order to apply, landlords must be enrolled. However, that requirement changed a couple weeks ago.

READ MORE: How to apply to Houston's rental assistance program if your landlord isn't participating

BakerRipley, who is running the program, changed the website to allow other tenants to submit information for assistance.

Renters such as Alejandra Bartlett took advantage of this change. She applied on Monday for the other program hoping the money will come.



"This is the worst one," said Bartlett, who is struggling to pay for her $500-a-month apartment. "I feel helpless."

Her family stepped in to help for months, but the pandemic took its toll.

READ MORE: Houston renters can still get help without landlords applying

"I only have $3 in my bank account, and I'm praying they don't close it," Bartlett said.

On Monday, Eyewitness News helped Bartlett submit her information to get help.

BakerRipley said 2,000 people have applied for the program without an enrolled landlord. The agency said it's sending information to partner agencies to get people assistance.

As far as the rental assistance program, it requires landlords to enroll. So far, 13,500 landlords and 42,000 tenants have applied, requesting about $60.2 million.

If selected, Houston and Harris County tenants can receive about $2,000 each.

BakerRipley said 18,000 Harris County tenants have been notified that they have been selected for final verification.

There are 12,500 in the city. So far, $9 million has been paid.

BakerRipley said there's still money available, and is encouraging tenants and landlords to enroll, which is exactly why Bartlett applied.

"I don't know how I'm going to make it," Bartlett said. "I just know I have to keep going. I've got to keep waking up every day."

To apply for the program, visit BakerRipley's website.

If your landlord isn't enrolled, enter your address on the landlord registry. After searching the database, a link to submit information for help should appear.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonharris countymoneycoronavirus helphomecoronavirus pandemicapartmentrentspandemiccovid 19 pandemicrenters
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS HELP
How to enjoy the holidays and stay safe during a pandemic
Culinary Center cooks up healthy meals for Brownsville Community
Possible COVID-19 preventative is in clinical trials
NJ company produces over 50,000 N95 masks a day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
Bill O'Brien gives last remarks as Texans head coach and GM
Building too unstable after partial collapse killed 3
5 rescued, 46 arrested in Ft. Bend Co. sex trafficking sting
Texas AG refuses to resign despite bribery allegations
7 Texas counties among most mail-in ballot rejections in US
Astros score 10 runs on hated rival Oakland to take Game 1
Show More
The top Twitter reactions after Bill O'Brien gets the boot
Timeline of former Texans coach and GM Bill O'Brien's career
Man killed by police officer in Wolfe City was trying to help
10-month-old boy on life support granted more time
Delta strengthens into Category 1 hurricane
More TOP STORIES News